Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Pooja Sharma Is Trending For Her Baby Shower Pics

Television actress Pooja Sharma, who is best-known for playing Poorvi in Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid's Diya Aur Baati Hum, was spotted on the trends list on Tuesday for pictures of her baby shower shared on social media. A couple of picture from the ceremony were Instagrammed from an unverified account purporting to be Pooja's, featuring her and husband Pushkar Pandit. Pooja and Pushkar married last year in February. "Cant wait for the little one to come out! Spark in our eyes and so much of love in our hearts already," she captioned her with the hashtag '#bestestfeeling.' Pooja glowed in a cream sari with red border while Pushkar complemented her in a goldenHere are the pictures from Pooja Sharma's baby shower.Pooja announced the news of her pregnancy by posting an adorable picture of her baby bump on Instagram a couple of months ago. "Finally we can reveal why we have not been posting that many pictures lately ;) It's probably the biggest moment of our lives and we are extremely excited to announce that our bundle of joy will be arriving pretty soon," she wrote.Pooja debuted in the television industry with the showin 2011. She played Saanchi, an educated, modern girl in, opposite actor Aniruddh Dave. He played Indu Singh, a goon, who falls in love with Saanchi.was shot in Varanasi and Mumbai.After, she featured inas Poorvi, Sandhya's (Deepika Singh) sister-in-law. Pooja Sharma's last show was, which was headlined by Priyanshu Jora and Sonia Balani.