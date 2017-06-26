Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Say Nach Baliye 8 Helped Them 'Come Closer'

"In the last three months, we have been promoted by three years in our relationship as Nach Baliye really helped us understand each other better," said Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the winners of Nach Baliye 8 (courtesy vivekdahiya)

  1. "Nach Baliye has tremendously helped us come closer," said the stars
  2. "There is so much we have learned about each other," they added
  3. Divyanka, Vivek will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in July
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took the winning trophy home from the finale of Nach Baliye 8 on Sunday evening. The star couple, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in July, took out time from the celebrations to reveal that Nach Baliye has proved to be a relationship-building experience as the busy stars got to spend a lot of time with each other. In an interview with Indian Express, Vivek and Divyanka said: "(It) has tremendously helped us come closer. In the last three months, we have been promoted by three years in our relationship as Nach Baliye really helped us understand each other better, spend more time with each other and there is so much we have learned about each other."

Divyanka and Vivek left behind finalist couples - Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar, and Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal - to score the winning trophy on the show finale. Abigail and Sanam took the second spot while Sanaya and Mohit secured the third position. Divyanka and Vivek expressed their joy of having won the title with words like "surprised", "thrilled" and "numb" in their interview to Indian Express.

In an Instagram post, they thanked their strong fan base, who helped them move ahead in the show. "The trophy is OURS, not ours but OURS! Thank you to the Divek family (each and every one of you) as it's you guys who have won this trophy! We are grateful to all of you who have voted for us and have been with us in this journey from being non-dancers to learning so many dance forms! You appreciated our hard work, saw the challenges we took, and made this happen," Vivek wrote on Instagram.
 

 

 Nach Baliye 8 had kicked off in April with 10 celebrity couples participating, some of who are Ashka Goradia and Brent Goble, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, and Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Singh.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are expected to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in Europe.
 

