Divyanka Tripathi Shares Video Of Her 'Unique And Filmy' Bidaai

Highlights
- 'I wanted my bidaai from home,' wrote Divyanka
- 'But we couldn't reach there due to rains,' she wrote
- 'That lead to this awkward airport bidaai,' she added
"Things don't always happen the way you plan and imagine but life writes a more beautiful story for you than you can. Best chapters are written on you when you don't resist the change and go with the flow," Divyanka added to go with the video.
Watch the video here:
Viv, you remember this day? It was raining heavily like today. I wanted my Bidai from home...but we couldn't reach there due to rains and floods. That lead to this awkward airport Bidai. It was unique and filmy! No one cried that day. Generally a sad affair turned out to be funny and joyous! Things don't always happen the way you plan and imagine but life writes a more beautiful story for you than you can. Best chapters are written on you when you don't resist the change and go with the flow! #GettingNostalgic #RomanceInAir Falling in love with you again @vivekdahiya.
Divyanka and Vivek will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary in July this year. Vivek is reportedly planning a trip to Europe, which will be a surprise with Divyanka. The couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day after the wedding with an envy-inducing trip to Goa. Divyanka and Vivek married in Bhopal, the actress' hometown, on July 8, 2016 and followed it up with a reception in Chandigarh, which is Vivek's place of origin. They also hosted a grand party for their friends from the industry in Mumbai later that month.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have co-starred in Ye Hai Mohabbatein.