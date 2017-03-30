Dispute With Landlord, Problem With Universities Are Major Issues Faced By African Nationals In Delhi

Dispute with landlord and problems with universities constitute as the majority of complaints, registered by African nationals on Delhi Police's special helpline. The Delhi Police received an average of five complaints a month on its helpline for African nationals.Out of the 59 calls received on the helpline since it was started in May last year, cases were registered in 12 instances, a senior police officer said today.The issue of security of African nationals has been in the news for the past few days after some Nigerian students were attacked in Greater Noida.The matters in which cases were registered were not "very serious" in nature and pertained to small fights or comments being passed on African nationals, he added.Following the murder of a Congolese national last year, in the national capital, that had led to massive outrage, the helpline (8750871111) was launched for 24x7 help to African nationals living in India.Joint Commissioner of Police (Southeast) was appointed the nodal officer for the helpline.R P Upadhyay, the nodal officer for the helpline, said that they conduct regular interaction with the African nationals at district level and in February this year, he had a meeting with African nationals."Ours is a very regular interaction. We have held close to 16 meetings with them," he added.Talking about the nature of calls received on the helpline, he said that most of the calls pertained to problems with landlords, problems with universities in terms of communication issues, hostel and fees.The other calls pertained to cultural differences, people not being able to understand their accent.In the meetings, the African nationals have regularly stressed that they are not given rent receipts by landlords that could help prove they are residing here awaiting extension of visas -- in case it has expired, said another officer.Police help to sort out issues and guides the African nationals and arranges their meetings with the persons they are facing issues with.