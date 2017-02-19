Disclose Efforts To Nab Absconders In Mahatma Gandhi Assassination: Information Commission

What efforts were made by Delhi Police to arrest three absconding accused in Mahatma Gandhi assassination case? The query was put forward by the Central Information Commission (CIC) to the Delhi Police on an RTI plea filed by Odisha-based Hemant Panda.Among other queries he wanted to know were efforts made by Delhi Police to arrest three absconders - Gangadhar Dahawate, Surya Dev Sharma and Gangadhar Yadav. Mr Panda told the Commission he was a researcher and interested in studying the records pertaining to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.Mr Panda said he had studied the records including those in the repository of the National Archives of India (NAI) but could not find two important documents - final charge sheet by the Delhi Police and order of execution of Nathuram Godse.Mr Panda flagged three key points on which he needed clarity - (a) three accused in the case are absconding and what efforts were made to arrest them, b) what are the reasons for acquitting other two accused in appeal? and (c) whether copy of final charge sheet and order of execution of Godse case are missing from the record?Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu noted that the records pertaining to charge sheet show that three accused were absconding as pointed out by the appellant."But the NAI cannot give any opinion or information about why they were not arrested etc... The records did not show any thing like primary or final, but there is one charge sheet and documents containing framing of charges by the Court, which are inspected by the appellant," he said.The officials representing ASI and NAI claimed they can only receive and protect the records but cannot give any opinion on the same."They were unable to say anything whether any important document like final charge sheet was missing or what happened to records showing efforts of the police to arrest three accused or state reasons how and when two others were acquitted," Mr Acharyulu noted.