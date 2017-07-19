Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Are In Goa For A Vacation. See Pics

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim have taken time off from their busy schedule and are holidaying in Goa

All India | Written by | Updated: July 19, 2017 20:43 IST
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim in Goa (Image courtesy: shoaib2087)

Highlights

  1. "She smiles like a happy soul," Shoaib captioned one of his posts
  2. Dipika and Shoaib recently featured together on Nach Baliye 8
  3. They will reportedly get married at the end of this year
Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have taken time off from their busy schedule and are currently in Goa for a holiday. The couple, who has been dating for over two years now, posted multiple pictures from their vacation diary on their Instagram accounts. "When she's got wind in her hair and sand under her feet, she smiles like a happy soul! #LookAtHerSmile #GoaDiaries," Shoaib captioned one of his posts featuring him and Dipika with a heart emoticon. (Dipika, we totally loved your smile). Dipika and Shoaib recently featured together on the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. They first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, headlined by Dipika. However, Shoaib quit the show soon while Dipika left it in January this year as she wanted to focus on her personal life.

Check out Dipika and Shoaib's pictures here:
 
 
 

Thunders and beaches, quite an undermined combination #Goa #TravelDiaries

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on

 
 

When she's got wind in her hair and sand under her feet, she smiles like a happy soul! #LookAtHerSmile #GoaDiaries

A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

 
 

The waves of the sea, help me get back to me. #Vacations #TravelDiaries #Day2

A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on



The couple will reportedly get married in December this year. "We plan to get married either in December this year or January next year. I would like to have a winter wedding. Dipika wants a grand nikaah in my hometown Bhopal," Shoaib earlier told TOI.

Shoaib made a comeback on television after a gap of four years with this year's Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, opposite actress Surbhi Jyoti. The show went off air recently.

Dipika Kakar debuted in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She was next seen in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. However, she became popular after playing Simar Sasural Simar Ka.
 

