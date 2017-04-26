Didn't Campaign Because I Wasn't Asked: Congress' Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi:
Sheila Dikshit, a senior Congress leader who served three consecutive terms as Chief Minister of the capital, was blunt in her advice to her party today. "It's the people's mandate, accept it gracefully," she said, as the Congress placed third for the local elections in Delhi. The BJP had a huge lead. Arvind Kejriwal's incumbent Aam Aadmi Party or AAP was second.
Ms Dikshit, 79, widely acclaimed for efficient governance despite some corruption scandals that emerged on her watch, said that the Congress hurtled from the lack of an aggressive campaign. No heavyweight member of the Congress campaigned in the 270 wards or local constituencies that have voted for three municipal corporations."I did not campaign because I was not invited by the party, I can't do it on my own," she said.
Ms Dikshit's one-time rival from within the Congress, Ajay Maken, handled the election for the party. Top leaders including former minister AK Walia were vociferous in their criticism of his alleged no-suggestions-needed approach. As Lovely went further and crossed over from the Congress to the BJP just a week before voting.
"Each time we lose, we learn something," said Ms Dikshit. A litany of elections over the last two years have supplied many teaching moments for her party, which has lost key civic body and state elections to the BJP, whose extended winning streak is credited largely to the immense popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.