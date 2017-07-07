Did Sonam Kapoor Just Give Us A Status Update On Rumoured Relationship?

Sonam Kapoor hardly shares updates about her personal life on social media but thanks to Anand Ahuja we are up-to-date

All India | Written by | Updated: July 07, 2017 11:04 IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are reportedly dating. (Image courtesy: Anand Ahuja)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam Kapoor tagged Anand Ahuja in her latest Instagram post
  2. Sonam and Anand Ahuja recently went on a vacation in London
  3. Sonam Kapoor is currently in Paris, where she attended the couture week
Did Sonam Kapoor just confirm that she's dating Anand Ahuja? Her latest Instagram post (from Paris) looks like a not-so-subtle hint. The 31-year-old actress shared a picture of herself with a lengthy caption, which are lyrics of Doris Day's song Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera) - towards the end of her post, Sonam tagged Sunita Kapoor (Sonam's mother) and Anand Ahuja, whom she is reportedly dating. Sonam Kapoor prefers to keep her private life private but this post is definitely a departure from the usual. Meanwhile, Anand, who owns fashion label Bhane (which Sonam swears by), posted a comment on Sonam's picture saying: 'love love love! (sic).'

Take a look at Sonam's post (PS: Sonam looks gorgeous in Dolce & Gabbana):

 


And this was Anand Ahuja's reaction.

 
anand ahuja


Sonam has never made her relationship with Anand Ahuja apparent on any social media platform and the little that we know about them is through Anand Ahuja's Instagram and sometime that of her sister Rhea Kapoor.

 
 

1...2...3!! #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on



Recently, Anand shared pictures of his holiday with Sonam in London. They also met Juhi Chawla there. After Sonam walked the ramp for Ralph & Russo during the Paris Couture Week, Anand shared Sonam's pic and wrote: "Real life princess (in emoticon)."

 
 

Aila! ...

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on


 

real life @tamararalph @michaelrusso1 #shotoniphone

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on



Anand Ahuja also joined Sonam's birthday celebration, hosted away from Mumbai:
 
 

@sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @karanboo #2Cakez

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on



Anand Ahuja also accompanied Sonam to the National Award ceremony, where she won a Special Mention prize for her role in Neerja.

 
 

@sonamkapoor ... my fave! #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on



Anand Ahuja was also Sonam's plus one at Akshay Kumar's party when Will Smith was the guest of honour.

 
 

You damn right it's limited! #FreshPriceTuesdays with the real Fresh Prince! #latergram #damnrightitslimited

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on



Ages ago, Rhea shared a cousin group picture taken at Akshay Marwah's roka ceremony and yours truly was spotted next to Sonam.

 
 

Crew love.

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on



So Sonam, should we consider this as your way of acknowledging your relationship with Anand Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Neerja and her upcoming projects are Padman with Akshay Kumar and the Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

