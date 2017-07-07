Did Sonam Kapoor Just Give Us A Status Update On Rumoured Relationship?

Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor tagged Anand Ahuja in her latest Instagram post
- Sonam and Anand Ahuja recently went on a vacation in London
- Sonam Kapoor is currently in Paris, where she attended the couture week
Take a look at Sonam's post (PS: Sonam looks gorgeous in Dolce & Gabbana):
When I was just a little girl I asked my mother "what will I be? Will I be pretty? Will I be rich?" Here's what she said to me "Que sera, sera Whatever will be, will be The future's not ours to see Que sera, sera What will be, will be" When I grew up and fell in love I asked my sweetheart "what lies ahead? Will we have rainbows day after day?" Here's what my sweetheart said "Que sera, sera Whatever will be, will be The future's not ours to see Que sera, sera What will be, will be" @dolcegabbana @anandahuja @kapoor.sunita (to see the rest of the images in the series go to my app!)
And this was Anand Ahuja's reaction.
Sonam has never made her relationship with Anand Ahuja apparent on any social media platform and the little that we know about them is through Anand Ahuja's Instagram and sometime that of her sister Rhea Kapoor.
Recently, Anand shared pictures of his holiday with Sonam in London. They also met Juhi Chawla there. After Sonam walked the ramp for Ralph & Russo during the Paris Couture Week, Anand shared Sonam's pic and wrote: "Real life princess (in emoticon)."
Anand Ahuja also joined Sonam's birthday celebration, hosted away from Mumbai:
Anand Ahuja also accompanied Sonam to the National Award ceremony, where she won a Special Mention prize for her role in Neerja.
Anand Ahuja was also Sonam's plus one at Akshay Kumar's party when Will Smith was the guest of honour.
Ages ago, Rhea shared a cousin group picture taken at Akshay Marwah's roka ceremony and yours truly was spotted next to Sonam.
So Sonam, should we consider this as your way of acknowledging your relationship with Anand Ahuja?
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Neerja and her upcoming projects are Padman with Akshay Kumar and the Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor.