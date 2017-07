Did Sonam Kapoor Just Give Us A Status Update On Rumoured Relationship?

Highlights Sonam Kapoor tagged Anand Ahuja in her latest Instagram post Sonam and Anand Ahuja recently went on a vacation in London Sonam Kapoor is currently in Paris, where she attended the couture week

1...2...3!! #everydayphenomenal A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Aila! ... A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

real life @tamararalph @michaelrusso1 #shotoniphone A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

@sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @karanboo #2Cakez A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

@sonamkapoor ... my fave! #everydayphenomenal A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on May 5, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

You damn right it's limited! #FreshPriceTuesdays with the real Fresh Prince! #latergram #damnrightitslimited A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Aug 29, 2016 at 9:35pm PDT

Crew love. A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:26am PDT

Did Sonam Kapoor just confirm that she's dating Anand Ahuja? Her latest Instagram post (from Paris) looks like a not-so-subtle hint. The 31-year-old actress shared a picture of herself with a lengthy caption, which are lyrics of Doris Day's song- towards the end of her post, Sonam tagged Sunita Kapoor (Sonam's mother) and Anand Ahuja, whom she is reportedly dating. Sonam Kapoor prefers to keep her private life private but this post is definitely a departure from the usual. Meanwhile, Anand, who owns fashion label Bhane (which Sonam swears by), posted a comment on Sonam's picture saying: 'love love love! (sic).'Take a look at Sonam's post (PS: Sonam looks gorgeous in Dolce & Gabbana):And this was Anand Ahuja's reaction.Sonam has never made her relationship with Anand Ahuja apparent on any social media platform and the little that we know about them is through Anand Ahuja's Instagram and sometime that of her sister Rhea Kapoor.Recently, Anand shared pictures of his holiday with Sonam in London. They also met Juhi Chawla there. After Sonam walked the ramp for Ralph & Russo during the Paris Couture Week, Anand shared Sonam's pic and wrote: " Real life princess (in emoticon) ."Anand Ahuja also joined Sonam's birthday celebration, hosted away from Mumbai:Anand Ahuja also accompanied Sonam to the National Award ceremony, where she won a Special Mention prize for her role inAnand Ahuja was also Sonam's plus one at Akshay Kumar's party when Will Smith was the guest of honour.Ages ago, Rhea shared a cousin group picture taken at Akshay Marwah'sceremony and yours truly was spotted next to Sonam.So Sonam, should we consider this as your way of acknowledging your relationship with Anand Ahuja?Sonam Kapoor was last seen inand her upcoming projects arewith Akshay Kumar and the Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor.