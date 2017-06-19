Did Beyonce Give Birth To Her Twins? The Internet Is Ringing The Alarm Over the weekend, it was reported that Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed twins. However, Beyonce's social media accounts have said nothing

Has she or hasn't she?Beyonce fever lit up the internet over the weekend amid reports that Queen Bey had given birth to her twins. TMZ, Us Weekly and CNN were among the outlets reporting that the superstar and her husband, Jay Z, had welcomed twins, citing unnamed sources.However, Beyonce's social-media accounts have said nothing . And many fans in the Beyhive said they were reserving their excitement until the announcement was Instagram official.In true Beyonce fashion, she announced her pregnancy with a surprise Instagram post in February, dropping a picture of herself draped in a light-green veil and surrounded by flowers. Her hands cupped her very obviously pregnant belly.In a matter of minutes, the photo had garnered millions of likes and comments."We would like to share our love and happiness," Beyonce wrote in the caption. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."Beyonce gave birth to her first child, Blue Ivy Carter, on January 7, 2012, a Saturday. The world had to wait two days for the official announcement of Blue Ivy's arrival."We are happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, born on Saturday, January 7, 2012," the couple said in a statement to People magazine the Monday after her birth. "Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful - we are in heaven. She was delivered naturally at a healthy 7 lbs. It was the best experience of both of our lives. We are thankful to everyone for all your prayers, well wishes, love and support."Blue Ivy's sentimental father recorded his daughter's first seconds of life - her breathing, cries and coos - resulting in her featured role on their record-setting song, which drew 1.7 million airplay impressions upon its chart entrance five years ago, according to Nielsen Music.© 2017, The Washington Post