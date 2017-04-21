Dharnas Are Not Your Job, Yogi Adityanth Warns BJP Workers

During his first visit to Bundelkhand as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath advised BJP workers not to react or sit on dharnas if they find any discrepancies or inconsistencies in the various development projects in the state."You should inform your (BJP) office bearers or officers concerned," he told a gathering. He suggested a regular review of the irrigation schemes in parched Bundelkhand, about 300km from Lucknow, and send timely reports to the CM office and the ministry concerned."When we were in the opposition, dharna and protests were justified but now you (workers) are in power, now this is not your job. Your work is to popularise government schemes," he said.The Chief Minister also said that he was aware Bundelkhand was continuously ignored in the last 15 years and no steps were taken to ensure the development of the region."Now, the state government will make all efforts to ensure the development of the region in a planned manner," he said.Talking about the government's plan for the region, Mr Adityanath said, "We are working on a plan to connect Bundelkhand to New Delhi via a six-lane road. This will attract various industries and make way for lakhs of jobs in the next five years. It will prevent large-scale migration of youth to other states."The BJP in its manifesto for 2017 UP Assembly elections had said that it will constitute Bundelkhand Development Board to ensure development of region. On April 2, the state government approved a Rs 47-crore package to ensure immediate availability of drinking water to the Bundelkhand region.In May 2016, a 'water train' had led to a war of words between the centre and the Uttar Pradesh government when it arrived Jhansi without the "promised" 70,000 litres of water. The train was sent from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district for the drought-hit Bundelkhand on the instruction of Railway Board, days after a similar arrangement was made for Latur in Maharashtra.Mr Adityanath also visited the District Hospital and took feedback from patients about the standard of treatment and other facilities provided there. He also inspected the Krishi Mandi on Kanpur Road and a primary school in Takori village in Badagaon where he asked students about the quality of mid-day meal provided to them.