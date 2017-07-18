Dhanush Will Start Filming Maari Sequel Soon

Actor Dhanush, who is awaiting the release of his Tamil film Velaiyilla Pattathari or VIP 2, will soon begin work on the sequel of his 2015 Tamil film Maari, reports news agency IANS. The film will be directed by Balaji Mohan, who has previously helmed films like Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum. "Dhanush sir is currently busy with multiple projects. He is finishing work on his Hollywood project and upon completion; he will resume work on Gautham Menon's Enai Nokki Paayum Thota. He will start shooting for Maari 2 from September," IANS quoted a source close to Dhanush as saying.
Highlights
- Maari 2 will be directed by Balaji Mohan
- In the film, Dhanush will reportedly play the role of a local rogue
- Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of his film VIP 2
On Monday, director Balaji Mohan confirmed in a tweet that the shoot for Maari 2 will begin soon. "With your blessings & continuous love for #Maari starting work on #Maari2!," he wrote.
With ur blessings & continuous love for #Maari starting work on #Maari2! @dhanushkraja#2YearsOfMaari@WunderbarFilms_@vinod_wunderbarpic.twitter.com/hcjZL9vq7b— Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) July 17, 2017
In Maari 2, the 33-year-old actor will portray the role of a local rogue, reported IANS. The rest of the cast is still to be finalized.
Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently shooting for his Hollywood debut film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, co-starring Uma Thurman, Berenice Bejo and Alexandra Daddario. The pictures of the 33-year-old actor from the sets of the movie had gone viral on the Internet. The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir is based on Romain Puertolas' best-selling French novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.
Dhanush's other upcoming projects are - Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vada Chennai. The Raanjhanaa actor is also producing Rajinikanth's upcoming film with Pa Ranjith.
