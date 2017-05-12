Devendra Fadnavis's Chopper Develops Snag In Maoist-Affected Gadchiroli

Security officials went into a tizzy on Friday as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's helicopter developed a snag in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.Gadchiroli district is affected by left wing extremism and it was extremely important from the security point of view to get the chief minister out of the area before it became dark.As the chopper failed to take off, the chief minister drove towards Nagpur to not waste more time. Officials blamed the snag on excessive heat.The chief minister was in the area to review progress of Jalyukt Shivar Programme, farm ponds, Prime Minister Awas Yojana, crop loans, Swacch Bharat Movement and the Wadsa-Gadchiroli railway line. "We are creating a new development model for Gadchiroli," the chief minister said.The chief minister left for Nagpur at around 3 pm to attend the programme of Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. He was also scheduled to visit Narkhed which was cancelled.Special security arrangements were immediately made for the chief minister, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Dr Abhinav Deshmukh said."The pilot of the chopper informed about the technical snag just before the take-off for Nagpur in the afternoon. Hence we had to take the decision of travelling by road," he said.