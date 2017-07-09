Details About Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal Character

All the lost souls, don't you worry. If you're tired of following the lights, Shah Rukh Khan is here to guide you home. The 51-year-old superstar plays the role of a guide - umm, an unconventional one - in Imtiaz Ali-directed Jab Harry Met Sejal. In a recent interview to Times Of India, Harry urf SRK says that he finds his character to be "extremely romantic." Well, that's just SRK adding dollops of romance to everything he does. But this time, there's a twist in the tale. He is not the signature Raj or Rahul or Aman category romantic hero in the movie but one who is also in search of his soul. "I'm not playing this young bubbly boy; I'm playing a guy who has seen life," SRK told In a recent interview to Times Of India.
Highlights
- 'I'm playing a guy who has seen life,' said SRK
- 'He's decent, has a sense of humour,' SRK added
- 'I think people will identify with Harry,' SRK said
Elaborating about his onscreen character, Shah Rukh also told In a recent interview to Times Of India that Harry is an evolved version of that Raj or Rahul he's featured as through the years: "I believe Harry could be the evolution of how Raj and Rahul would be. He's decent, has a sense of humour and some anger. Inherently, a lover is someone who demands love, he doesn't beg for it and respects the woman he is in love with." Shah Rukh Khan co-stars with Anushka Sharma in the film - this is their third collaboration after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
When asked if his character is comparable to that of Dev Anand's from 1965 film Guide and if it will be as memorable, SRK told In a recent interview to Times Of India: "I don't know how memorable it will be, but I think people will identify with Harry and connect with this honest love story."
The 29-year-old actress plays Gujarati chhori Sejal, who is in search of her lost engagement ring and wants a very uninterested Harry to help her out. Harry, who is a guide for Euro tours, signs up for the assignment only to realise that it's not his cup of tea.
Harry and Sejal are ready to take over the theatres on August 4.