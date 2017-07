Details About Katrina Kaif's Thugs Of Hindostan Role. You're Welcome

Highlights Katrina will play a warrior princess in the film She will sport a quirky look with Indo-Western wardrobe Katrina shot for the first schedule of the film in Malta

Fatima Sana Shaikh Wrestler in Dangal, set to be a Warrior in Thugs of Hindostan pic.twitter.com/3hTU3MNmj5 — Mustafa (@ThatBoyMusty) April 15, 2017

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN BEGINS @aamir_khan with a crew member in Malta pic.twitter.com/D41LXSZS7P — AAMIR KHAN FAN CLUB (@Aamir_KhanFC) June 5, 2017

Teamsealed the deal with Katrina Kaif as the last thug coming on board. Those who joined the film's set in Malta ahead of her were Aamir Khan , Amitabh Bachchan andactress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays a warrior princess in the film. So does Katrina (This is like all our secret dreams are coming true). The 33-year-old actress will portray a feisty character and feature in significant action sequences and sword fights, reported mid-day . We thought it was just Aamir Khan who might be sporting a nose pin and piercings in the film but according to the mid-day report, Katrina will have a quirky appearance with kohl-lined eyes, loose tresses and a nose-pin."Kaif plays a desi warrior princess in the film. Her character is feisty. So far, she hasn't shot for her action sequences, but there will a bunch of sword fighting stunts. She will be sporting a nose ring, wild loose waves and smokey kohled eyes," a source close to the film's unit told mid-day Katrina's character will have an Indo-Western touch with a wardrobe inspired by traditional Indian attires. "Her Indo-Western outfits will be in earthy colours like greyish brown, blue and black. Though they will be inspired by the ghagra-choli, they will be quirkier," the source added.There has been no official release of promotional material from the film but a photograph of Fatima dressed as a warrior can be a premonition of what Katrina's look might be like. Earlier this year, this pic, reported to be from a look test for the film, went crazy viral Meanwhile, here's Aamir's pierced look for. The 52-year-old actor has also lost over 20 kilos afterto return to his regular weight for the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie.Amitabh Bachchan has already wrapped Malta schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan , shooting for which was a "rough and tough" experience, he said on Twitter.Katrina Kaif was in Malta for shooting her first schedule for the movie and is now busy promoting, her film with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.releases on July 14 whileis scheduled for next year.