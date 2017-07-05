Details About Katrina Kaif's Thugs Of Hindostan Role. You're Welcome

Team Thugs Of Hindostan sealed the deal with Katrina Kaif as the last thug coming on board. Those who joined the film's set in Malta ahead of her were Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays a warrior princess in the film. So does Katrina (This is like all our secret dreams are coming true). The 33-year-old actress will portray a feisty character and feature in significant action sequences and sword fights, reported mid-day. We thought it was just Aamir Khan who might be sporting a nose pin and piercings in the film but according to the mid-day report, Katrina will have a quirky appearance with kohl-lined eyes, loose tresses and a nose-pin.
Highlights
- Katrina will play a warrior princess in the film
- She will sport a quirky look with Indo-Western wardrobe
- Katrina shot for the first schedule of the film in Malta
"Kaif plays a desi warrior princess in the film. Her character is feisty. So far, she hasn't shot for her action sequences, but there will a bunch of sword fighting stunts. She will be sporting a nose ring, wild loose waves and smokey kohled eyes," a source close to the film's unit told mid-day.
Katrina's character will have an Indo-Western touch with a wardrobe inspired by traditional Indian attires. "Her Indo-Western outfits will be in earthy colours like greyish brown, blue and black. Though they will be inspired by the ghagra-choli, they will be quirkier," the source added.
There has been no official release of promotional material from the film but a photograph of Fatima dressed as a warrior can be a premonition of what Katrina's look might be like. Earlier this year, this pic, reported to be from a look test for the film, went crazy viral.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Wrestler in Dangal, set to be a Warrior in Thugs of Hindostan pic.twitter.com/3hTU3MNmj5— Mustafa (@ThatBoyMusty) April 15, 2017
Meanwhile, here's Aamir's pierced look for Thugs Of Hindostan. The 52-year-old actor has also lost over 20 kilos after Dangal to return to his regular weight for the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie.
THUGS OF HINDOSTAN BEGINS @aamir_khan with a crew member in Malta pic.twitter.com/D41LXSZS7P— AAMIR KHAN FAN CLUB (@Aamir_KhanFC) June 5, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan has already wrapped Malta schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan, shooting for which was a "rough and tough" experience, he said on Twitter.
Katrina Kaif was in Malta for shooting her first schedule for the movie and is now busy promoting Jagga Jasoos, her film with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
Jagga Jasoos releases on July 14 while Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled for next year.