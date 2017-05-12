'Desi' Bieber, Arjun Tendulkar Goes For Original's Show On Crutches

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is regularly compared to Justin Bieber. Twitterati did it again when pop star performed in Mumbai. Added bonus: Tendulkar Junior was there at the concert

All India | | Updated: May 12, 2017 13:03 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Desi' Bieber, Arjun Tendulkar Goes For Original's Show On Crutches

Arjun Tendulkar attended the Justin Bieber concert in Navi Mumbai despite carrying a leg injury.

Mumbai:  Justin Bieber's concert on Wednesday at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium saw a veritable who's who of celebs descending at the venue to experience an evening with the Grammy winning pop sensation.

Also in attendance was Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar. The Jr Tendulkar seems to be a big Belieber braving pain to watch the singer perform.

The upcoming cricketer was spotted at the event walking around on crutches. Arjun had a bandage on his left foot, but the wound was no barrier for this Belieber.Now, the international pop star left his fans furious when they realised the singer was lip-syncing some parts of his songs during the live performance. Twitterati mocked the Canadian singer and demanded an apology from him after having to pay hefty ticket prices, some costing as much as Rs 76,000.

Of course, we all know how social media keeps referring to Arjun as the 'Indian Justin Bieber'. Well, what could be a better chance to compare the two once again on Twitter than with the Canadian singer having disappointed Indian fans. Twitterverse was quick to pounce on the opportunity and suggest that may be it was Arjun who was there on stage.

HERE HOW TWITTERATI TOOK A DIG AT JUSTIN WITH THE 'DESI' BIEBER:         

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READBorn In A Slum, This High School Dropout Is Now A Billionaire
Arjun TendulkarJustin BieberSachin Tendulkar SonJustin Bieber India Concert

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2Moto E4

................................ Advertisement ................................