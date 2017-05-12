'Desi' Bieber, Arjun Tendulkar Goes For Original's Show On Crutches

Also in attendance was Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar. The Jr Tendulkar seems to be a big Belieber braving pain to watch the singer perform.
The upcoming cricketer was spotted at the event walking around on crutches. Arjun had a bandage on his left foot, but the wound was no barrier for this Belieber.
Now, the international pop star left his fans furious when they realised the singer was lip-syncing some parts of his songs during the live performance. Twitterati mocked the Canadian singer and demanded an apology from him after having to pay hefty ticket prices, some costing as much as Rs 76,000.
Arjun Tendulkar, #SachinTendulkar's son might just be India's craziest Belieber! He went for the concert on crutches pic.twitter.com/QygFLLyHUX— Jinnions (@jinnions) May 11, 2017
Of course, we all know how social media keeps referring to Arjun as the 'Indian Justin Bieber'. Well, what could be a better chance to compare the two once again on Twitter than with the Canadian singer having disappointed Indian fans. Twitterverse was quick to pounce on the opportunity and suggest that may be it was Arjun who was there on stage.
HERE HOW TWITTERATI TOOK A DIG AT JUSTIN WITH THE 'DESI' BIEBER:
Organisers would have rather roped in Arjun Tendulkar to lip sync #PurposeTourIndia#PurposeSolved#JustinBieberconcertpic.twitter.com/BsejQbxoQi— Tatsat (@tat_liv_crazy) May 11, 2017
Oh my ghosshhh! Arjun Tendulkar resembles #JustinBieber..— Iam Aravind (@srk_aravind) May 10, 2017
Indian Justin Bieber! #JustinBieberIndia#KKRvKXIPpic.twitter.com/wdiXGbBXC4
Heard Arjun Tendulkar performing at DY Patil stadium tonight.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 10, 2017
Desi Justin Bieber (Arjun Tendulkar) at Justin Bieber's #PurposeTourIndia concert. Apne pass Justin Tendulkar hai. pic.twitter.com/pnv5wB2nup— SRK Fan Prasun (@iamjimmyjinx) May 11, 2017
Exclusive pic of Justin Bieber with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. #JustinBieberIndiapic.twitter.com/b6OXNUIepr— Humor Ministry (@HumorMinistry) May 10, 2017
My god I was unaware that Sachin Tendulkar is father of #JustinBieberIndiapic.twitter.com/e5H5A17luT— Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) May 10, 2017
This happens only in India @justinbieber@sachin_rt#arjuntendulkar#JustinBeiberIndiapic.twitter.com/CiHWric1B8— Thakela Factory (@ThakelaFactory) May 11, 2017
Organizers can ask Arjun Tendulkar next time fornext #purposetour he wouldnt even demand.affordable for every1 #JustinBieberconcert#LipSync— Shubham Panje (@shubham_panje) May 11, 2017
