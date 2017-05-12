'Desi' Bieber, Arjun Tendulkar Goes For Original's Show On Crutches

Arjun Tendulkar, #SachinTendulkar's son might just be India's craziest Belieber! He went for the concert on crutches pic.twitter.com/QygFLLyHUX — Jinnions (@jinnions) May 11, 2017

Heard Arjun Tendulkar performing at DY Patil stadium tonight. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 10, 2017

Desi Justin Bieber (Arjun Tendulkar) at Justin Bieber's #PurposeTourIndia concert. Apne pass Justin Tendulkar hai. pic.twitter.com/pnv5wB2nup — SRK Fan Prasun (@iamjimmyjinx) May 11, 2017

Exclusive pic of Justin Bieber with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. #JustinBieberIndiapic.twitter.com/b6OXNUIepr — Humor Ministry (@HumorMinistry) May 10, 2017

My god I was unaware that Sachin Tendulkar is father of #JustinBieberIndiapic.twitter.com/e5H5A17luT — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) May 10, 2017

Organizers can ask Arjun Tendulkar next time fornext #purposetour he wouldnt even demand.affordable for every1 #JustinBieberconcert#LipSync — Shubham Panje (@shubham_panje) May 11, 2017

Justin Bieber's concert on Wednesday at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium saw a veritable who's who of celebs descending at the venue to experience an evening with the Grammy winning pop sensation.Also in attendance was Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar. The Jr Tendulkar seems to be a big Belieber braving pain to watch the singer perform.The upcoming cricketer was spotted at the event walking around on crutches. Arjun had a bandage on his left foot, but the wound was no barrier for this Belieber.Now, the international pop star left his fans furious when they realised the singer was lip-syncing some parts of his songs during the live performance. Twitterati mocked the Canadian singer and demanded an apology from him after having to pay hefty ticket prices, some costing as much as Rs 76,000.Of course, we all know how social media keeps referring to Arjun as the 'Indian Justin Bieber'. Well, what could be a better chance to compare the two once again on Twitter than with the Canadian singer having disappointed Indian fans. Twitterverse was quick to pounce on the opportunity and suggest that may be it was Arjun who was there on stage.