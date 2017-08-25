'Dera Storing Petrol, Diesel, Weapons': Did Haryana Ignore Warnings? Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar's performance is under scrutiny for the third time since he took over at the head of Haryana's first BJP government in 2014.

Just before he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Haryana following Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction for rape , Home Minister Rajnath Singh was asked whether the government in the state had vastly underestimated the threat from lakhs of the self-styled godman's supporters."The Chief Ministers (of Haryana and Punjab) told me they had taken enough precautions," Mr Singh told NDTV.The build-up of Dera Sacha Sauda followers had started earlier this week at Sirsa, the sect's headquarters, and Panchkula, where the court announced the verdict. A large contingent of policemen had been posted in both towns.Moments after the court held Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty of rape , there was violence and arson by thousands of Dera supporters, who started by targeting media vans and equipment.In a video, rows of police in riot gear are seen watching from a distance as a mob vandalizes, topples and burns the vehicles . Journalists were forced to run away and hide from the violent crowd.Asked why the violence escalated so rapidly despite arrangements and warnings, the Home Minister, who cut short a visit to Kyrgyzstan, didn't respond."I cut short my visit by three hours and spoke to both Chief Ministers immediately. They apprised me of the situation," he told reporters.Intelligence sources say both Haryana and Punjab had been warned that the situation could go out of hand, on the basis of reports that Dera supporters were arming themselves."The Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa premises have started storing patrol, diesel in drums at Naam Charcha Ghars,"said a letter on August 22 to both states. If the court ruled against Ram Rahim, it said, devotees "could use petrol and weapons to harm/destroy the government/public properties." The police were asked to ensure "sufficient manpower" and adequate steps.The police were asked to be more vigilant, say intelligence sources, and that is why so many troops had also been sent.But by the time Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar today put out a public appealed for peace, the situation was out of hand in various parts of the state. "I appeal to people not to be swayed by rumours. No one is above the law. Anybody who breaks it will be dealt with sternly," Mr Khattar said."Haryana Government had made complete arrangements, the mob was really huge," he told news agency ANI later when asked about the violence.The Chief Minister may find it hard to explain why two of his ministers visited the Dera headquarters just 10 days ago. The ministers, who would have been aware that Ram Rahim was facing a rape case verdict, handed him a Rs 50 lakh cheque.Mr Khattar's performance is under scrutiny for the third time since he took over at the head of Haryana's first BJP government in 2014.The same year, five women and a child were killed in a clash when the police went to arrest another self-professed "godman" Rampal in Hisar.Last year, 30 people were killed in Haryana during violent protests by Jats, who were demanding a greater share of quotas in government jobs and education.In both instances, Mr Khattar was accused of allowing a build-up of unruly elements that later went out of control.