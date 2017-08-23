Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Tweets Message Of 'Selfless Service, Meditation'

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh today took to Twitter to give a message of "selfless service and meditation" to his followers, many of whom are flocking in Panchkula ahead of Friday's court verdict in a sexual exploitation case against him."Selfless service, meditation and firm belief are the ornaments in spirituality," he said in a tweet and also shared a link to a Facebook video of one of his discourses.A large number of Dera Sacha Sauda followers from various parts of Punjab and Haryana have reached Panchkula in the past two days to attend 'Naam Charcha' ahead of the verdict by the CBI court there.The head of the sect, headquartered in Sirsa, has also been asked to appear in person before the court on the same day.Meanwhile, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, in Amritsar, asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to ensure law and order in the state in view of the court verdict."As there are lots of speculations that the situation may turn violent after the court verdict, the Punjab government should make all necessary security arrangements to protect the lives of people and religious places in the state," said the Jathedar of Akal Takht (Sikhs' highest temporal seat).He also asked members of the Sikh community to maintain peace and harmony and keep strict vigil in all Gurdwaras round the clock especially to protect those from anti-social elements, who may take advantage of the situation.