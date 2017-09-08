Cops, Commandos Search Ram Rahim's Secretive Dera Base; Locksmiths Help The premises of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, whose chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was jailed in rape case, is spread over 800 acres and houses educational institutions, markets, hospital, stadium, recreational areas and houses.

The sanitisation process of the Dera campus is being videographed and overseen by a retired judge. Sirsa, Haryana: Highlights Searches in the 800-acre campus began this morning Bomb sqauds, commandos and fire trucks are on alert The mansion where Ram Rahim lived will also be searched



Self-appointed guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sprawling base in Haryana's Sirsa was raided today by teams of state officials and police who went with hundreds of paramilitary personnel, 50 videographers and more than a dozen locksmiths.Over 400 army men, bomb squads, commandos and fire trucks are on alert for a court-ordered search at the Dera Sacha Sauda sect's headquarters covering around 800 acres What has been termed "sanitization" of the campus is being led by a former judge, AKS Pawar, who has also taken along 70 witnesses. Ram Rahim, the flamboyant "Guru of Bling" known for his outrageous costumes and "rockstar" lifestyle, was jailed for 20 years last week after he was convicted of raping two followers inside the Dera base.The Dera campus is replete with symbols of Ram Rahim's extravagance and megalomania, with replicas of the Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Kremlin and Disney World created in a seven-star "MSG resort" and giant posters of the Dera chief everywhere. The campus includes an "international school", shops, a hospital, a stadium, houses and a cinema theatre that screens Ram Rahim's "MSG" franchise movies.A pink building known to be Ram Rahim's notorious "Gufa (cave)" - the house where the women were raped - will be searched."The Dera premises is a very huge area and it will take time to complete the entire process," Haryana police chief BS Sandhu said.There are multiple check-points near the Dera base and hundreds of paramilitary forces have been stationed in the Sirsa town to check any violence.Besides the bomb squad, 40 SWAT commandos, central forces and a dog squad is on alert.Large-scale violence broke out in Panchkula and Sirsa after the Ram Rahim was declared guilty of rape on August 25. The police say 38 people died in rioting by mobs of Dera supporters.Since then, over 100 Namcharcha Ghars or convention halls of the Dera across Haryana have been searched and locked up. The police say weapons were found in some of the centres.Dera spokesperson Vipassana Insan said: "The Dera has always followed the law. We appeal to followers to maintain peace."Ram Rahim's closest aides Honeypreet Insan and Aditya Insan are being hunted by the police , who have carried out raids in Mumbai and areas near Nepal.Honeypreet, who was last seen when she accompanied Ram Rahim in a government chopper to a jail in Rohtak, calls herself the "adopted daughter" of the Dera chief and "Papa's angel". She has been accused of conspiring to help Ram Rahim escape after his conviction.