Deportation Ordered For Rohingyas, PM Modi Likely To Discuss Issue In Myanmar

Mohammad Aejaz, 34, did not celebrate Eid this year. Facing persecution in Myanmar, Aejaz, a labourer, fled to India with his wife and three children seven years ago and settled in Jammu and Kashmir. He hasn't met his relatives, who are in Myanmar, since he became a refugee."I am very worried about my folks back home, we are at least able to get food here, but we don't know whether they are getting anything to eat there", said Aejaz.For these refugees, social media and internet are the only source of information for knowing the situation in Myanmar. The heartbreaking pictures posted show the violence inflicted on the Rohingyas."We get to know about the situation in Myanmar through Internet and social media, this is our source of information", said Kifayatullah another Rohingya Refugee settled in Jammu.Last month, India's junior Home Minister Kiren Rijiju said Rohingyas are illegal, and that state authorities have been asked to identify and deport them, sparking widespread concern.An estimated 40,000 Rohingyas are believed to have settled in India. The subject of Rohingyas is expected to come up in discussions as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Myanmar on a three-day visit. This is his first bilateral trip to the country.Terrified by reports of violence in their country, with nowhere to go, these refugees are just hoping that their plight is noticed and they are dealt with compassion.