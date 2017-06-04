Denied Ambulance, Odisha Man Carries Son's Body On Trolley Rickshaw

A man was today forced to carry the body of his six-year-old son on a trolley rickshaw after being allegedly denied an ambulance by a government hospital, prompting authorities to order a probe into the incident, in Odisha's Balasore district.Tunaram Singh, a resident of Nilagiri, said he had taken the child, Krishna, to a local hospital in a trolley rickshaw after the boy was bitten by a snake as he was denied an ambulance for the purpose.However, the boy was declared dead at the hospital, he said.After the post-mortem was conducted, he again had to carry his son's body on a trolley rickshaw to reach his home for his last rites.Mr Tunaram alleged that on both the occasions he had contacted the hospital authorities to provide an ambulance but he was refused due to its non availability.He said he was forced to carry his son by hiring a private trolley rickshaw for Rs 500.The incident drew sharp reaction from different quarters following which the Balasore district collector was asked to conduct a probe into the episode by the health department, official sources said.Nilagiri sub-collector Ghasiram Murmu said, "the incident has came to my notice and inquiry is on. He said Rs 2,000 has been paid under Harish Chandra Yojna to the family of Mr Tunaram for the burial of his child's body.The incident brought back memories of Dana Majhi, who carried his dead wife on his back last year in Odisha when he was allegedly denied a hearse by a hospital.