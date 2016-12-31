Demonetisation: How To Watch PM Narendra Modi Speech On 31st December? Live Streaming Online

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 7.30 pm in a speech that will be telecast by national broadcaster Doordarshan. PM Modi is expected to roll out a roadmap for the economy, with the first phase of the notes ban, aimed at eliminating corruption and black or undeclared money, now over.
This will be PM Modi's second address to the nation since November 8, when he outlawed 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. A deadline for depositing the banned notes in bank accounts ended yesterday. A 50-day period that the Prime Minister had sought to ease the cash crunch that has followed the demonetization has also ended and the PM could detail the steps his government has taken towards that in his speech today. In public speeches he has asked people to bear with "small term pain for long term gain."
The Prime Minster has pitched a transition to a cashless economy as the next big step in his effort to ensure transparency and end corruption.
The government has announced several incentives for digital transactions for both consumers and for traders. On Friday, PM Modi launched an indigenous digital payments app that will allow fast and secure cashless transactions using mobile phones.
The App is named BHIM after Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, and is also an acronym for the Bharat Interface for Money. It is a payment platform designed to make it easier to make payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and USSD.