Collapse
Expand

Demonetisation, Cashless Economy In Rajasthan School Syllabus

All India | | Updated: January 25, 2017 01:31 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Demonetisation, Cashless Economy In Rajasthan School Syllabus

PM Modi on November 8 announced the ban of 500 and 1000-rupee notes.

Jaipur:  Teach them when they are young so believes the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education as it has decided to include a chapter on demonetisation and cashless economy in the Class XII textbook of economics.

"Looking at the present scenerio in which government is pushing for cashless economy, the board has decided to include a chapter on demonetisation and cashless economy in the text book of economics of Class XII," Meghna Chaudhary, Secretary of the board, told PTI on Tuesday.

She said directions to the officials to start the process for the same have been issued.

The new chapter will be introduced from the next academic session.

The Rajasthan government has been taking steps to make the Centre's idea of a cashless economy a reality.

Ajmer is among the top five districts in the country to go cashless in a major way.

Jaipur Metro has also gone cashless with the entire transaction of purchasing tickets made cashless.

PM Narendra Modi had on November 8, announced the ban of 500 and 1000-rupee notes in an effort to curb black money and remove corruption.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READGirl From Burhan Wani's School Tops Kashmir's Class 12 Boards
DemonetisationCashless EconomyRajasthan School SyllabusRajasthan Board of Secondary Education

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150Coffee With DOscars Nominations 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................