Demand In Rajya Sabha Against Online Games Like 'Blue Whale'

Rajya Sabha members demanded action against online games like 'Blue Whale', alleging that it was linked to suicide of a young boy in Maharashtra last week.Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, Amar Shankar Sable (BJP) said Manpreet, who allegedly committed sucide by jumping from a building, was playing 'Blue Whale' game for 50 days.He said about 130 suicides linked to the game have taken place in America, Russia, England and Italy.Mr Sable said participants in the game are given instructions like 'watch horror movies', 'travel without ticket in train', and later they are asked to commit suicide."Manpreet has become the first victim (of the game)," he said and demanded measures to ensure young people are not affected due to the 'Blue Whale' game.He said the matter was also raised in the Maharashtra assembly.His party colleague Vikas Mahatme said there are other games also which are very interactive and addictive.In agreement with the BJP members, Sanjay Seth of SP said there should be provisions to remove such games from website.Manpreet, a class IX student, jumped off the fifth floor of the building in suburban Andheri last month.'Blue Whale', an online game which originated in Russia, asks participants to draw a blue whale on a piece of paper and then carve it onto their body. There are 50 dares that the gamer is manipulated into taking on; the final challenge is suicide. Every act has to be filmed and shared as "proof".