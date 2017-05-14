Delhi Woman Shot Dead By Stalker For Rejecting His Marriage Proposal

A 24-year-old woman in the national capital was allegedly shot dead by a man On Friday after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said. The incident happened in south Delhi's Khirki Extension.The CCTV footage revealed three others accompanied the accused who fired at the woman. Two men have been arrested and an FIR for attempted murder has been registered.According to police, the accused, Manoj, and his friends went to the woman's house. When she came out, he allegedly shot her in the chest. Her brother is an eyewitness. She was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be saved, police said.Her family members told police that the accused and the victim were friends and a few months ago, he had proposed to her for marriage. However, she had turned down his proposal, which apparently made him angry, police said.He started stalking and harassing her. He even threatened to kill her and her brother, they added. The woman told him she would file a police complaint, but didn't do so.The accused's mobile number was taken from the woman's cellphone. The police tracked him down and he was arrested from Tigri in Neb Sarai along with his friend Afroz. Two juveniles have also been apprehended and the murder weapon has been recovered.