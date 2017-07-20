Delhi University To Release 6th Cut-Off List On July 22

Delhi University had initially announced five cut-offs, but kept options open for further ones in case of availability of seats.

Delhi University has extended its admissions for the fifth cut-off list till July 20.

New Delhi:  The Delhi University on Wednesday announced that it will release its 6th cut-off for various merit-based undergraduate courses on 22nd July. The varsity had initially announced five cut-offs, but kept options open for further ones in case of availability of seats.

It has also extended its admissions for the fifth cut-off list till July 20.

"Admissions for the sixth cut-off will happen between 22 and 25 July (except Sunday) for all the categories," the Delhi University said in a release.

The university has also decided to start another admission drive for students of reserved categories including SC/ST, OBC, and persons with disability (PWD), children/widows of armed forces, Kashmiri migrants and sports.

"The drive for such admissions will happen between 31 July to 5 August," the release said. 

Delhi University had taken out the fifth cut off list on July 18 when roughly 10% seats were left for admissions.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

