Delhi University Plans To Teach Literature Students Facebook Post Writing

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 25, 2017 18:33 IST
DU has sought feedback on its recommendations from all colleges teaching the honours course.

New Delhi:  The Delhi University is planning to include 'Facebook post writing' as part of its English literature curriculum, after the same was recommended by a core committee of the Choice Based Credit System in the institute's English department. 

"Writing does not necessarily mean writing heavyweight non-fiction books or highly dramatised fiction. It also included writing generic but important content properly such as that for blog posts, cover letters or, for that metter, Facebook posts," said a senior official of DU's English Department.

The Department has sent a proposal detailing the recommendations to all DU colleges teaching the honours course in literature studies and sought their feedback.

"The proposed components will be part of the Skill Enhancement Courses," informed the senior official.

"The final framework will be decided after receiving feedback from colleges, the deadline for which is May 1. The approved draft will then be placed before the Academic and Executive Council for the final nod," she added.

This comes a day after the department decided to include author Chetan Bhagat's debut novel 'Five Point Someone' as a general elective paper for students of honours courses other than English, which invoked quite a reaction on social media. 
Mr Bhagat, today, posted a message on micro-blogging site Twitter addressing his critics.
(With inputs from PTI)

