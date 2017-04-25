Delhi University Plans To Teach Literature Students Facebook Post Writing

I totally support adding @chetan_bhagat 's book in the DU syllabus because if people don't know the bad how will they appreciate the good? - Saahil. (@shywalker_) April 25, 2017

#ChetanBhagat's book to be part of DU eng. Lit. Syllabus. And I thought english literature was knowledge. Lol DU - Ravneet Singh (@babaSpeak) April 24, 2017

Can understand elitists, fakes, wannabe white, you-bloody-Indian types are upset DU has added my books in their course. My sympathies. - Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 25, 2017

The Delhi University is planning to include 'Facebook post writing' as part of its English literature curriculum, after the same was recommended by a core committee of the Choice Based Credit System in the institute's English department."Writing does not necessarily mean writing heavyweight non-fiction books or highly dramatised fiction. It also included writing generic but important content properly such as that for blog posts, cover letters or, for that metter, Facebook posts," said a senior official of DU's English Department.The Department has sent a proposal detailing the recommendations to all DU colleges teaching the honours course in literature studies and sought their feedback."The proposed components will be part of the Skill Enhancement Courses," informed the senior official."The final framework will be decided after receiving feedback from colleges, the deadline for which is May 1. The approved draft will then be placed before the Academic and Executive Council for the final nod," she added.This comes a day after the department decided to include author Chetan Bhagat's debut novel 'Five Point Someone' as a general elective paper for students of honours courses other than English, which invoked quite a reaction on social media.Mr Bhagat, today, posted a message on micro-blogging site Twitter addressing his critics.