Delhi Transport Department Identifies Districts Where Old Vehicles Can't Be Sold

The Transport Department of the Delhi government has listed districts in other states for which it will not issue no-objection certificates (NOC) for sale of 10 to 15 years old diesel vehicles which were banned in Delhi by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).An NOC from registering authorities is required when a vehicle is sold from one state to an owner in another. The NGT had last year disallowed diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the national capital.The NGT had also directed the Regional Transport Officer, Delhi, to issue NOCs for reselling of such vehicles only for such districts which are identified by the states concerned.The Transport Department has obtained a list of districts for which it cannot issue NOCs for such resales.A Transport Department order said NOCs will not be issued for vehicles older than 15 years for any district in Rajasthan, but it can be given for those between 10-15 years.In case of Bihar, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the department has given a list of districts for which NOCs can be issued for the old diesel vehicles.The NOCs will be issued only for 18 districts in Bihar.No NOCs will be issued for the remaining districts, including cities like Patna, Muzzafarpur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and Samastipur.In case of 26 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Nashik and Sholapur among others, the registering authorities will not issue NOCs for diesel vehicles aged 10 to 15.The NOCs can be issued only for 33 of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, the order said.In West Bengal, only BS-IV vehicles can be allowed for registration within Kolkata. In other parts of the state only BS III and BS IV vehicles can be registered, it added.