Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Manish Sisodia Meet President Kovind

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia today met President Ram Nath Kovind.Besides them, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Steel Minister Birender Singh, along with their wives, called on the president, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a series of tweets."Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff called on President Kovind, the supreme commander of armed forces at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said.Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha also made courtesy call on President Kovind.Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti and Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat had yesterday called on the president.Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, TRS MPs and his fellow ministers had also called on President Kovind.President Kovind assumed office as 14th president of the country on Tuesday.