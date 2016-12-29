Delhi Lawyer Rohit Tandon Arrested Days After Crores Found In His Office

Delhi-based Rohit Tandon has been accused of laundering nearly 70 crores of untaxed money.

Rohit Tandon, a Delhi lawyer investigated for alleged money laundering after Rs 14 crores were found during raids in his office, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Mr Tandon is accused of laundering nearly 70 crores of black or untaxed money. He allegedly also has links with Parasmal Lodha, a Kolkata-based businessman arrested earlier for money laundering.

On December 10, raids at Mr Tandon's south Delhi office revealed nearly 14 crores in cash, including over two crores in brand new 2,000-rupee notes.

Mr Lodha allegedly helped the lawyer convert Rs 2.62 crore in banned notes.

In October, Mr Tandon had reportedly disclosed that he had Rs 125 crore as income with very little to account for it.

Mr Tandon was not present when his office was raided. He reportedly saw and tracked the raid on CCTV camera on his phone at a remote location.

After questioning him, a tax official said Mr Tandon had said that he can account for the money and some of it belongs to various clients.

There have been almost daily cash hauls during raids in the past few weeks, amid a massive cash crunch after the government banned Rs 500 and 1,000 notes on November 8 to combat corruption and tax evasion. It wiped out 86 per cent of the money in circulation.



