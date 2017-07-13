Delhi Government To Operate 'GST Help Vans' In Commercial Areas

Manish Sisodia said these help vans will be set up in commercial areas to address traders' problems arising out of the new tax regime.

New Delhi:  The Delhi government will run six "GST help vans" in commercial areas to address traders' problems arising out of the new tax regime, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has also decided to set up help desks in smaller markets. 

The decision was taken after Mr Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, held a meeting with senior officers of the trade and taxes department on the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Government officials will be appointed at these two facilities," Mr Sisodia posted on Twitter.

He also said the Delhi government's GST facilitation centres addressed various issues of hundreds of people.

On June 30, a day before the GST's implementation, Mr Sisodia had said that GST might end up in a "huge mess" if concerns over the new tax regime were not resolved in time.

 

