Delhi Court Orders De-Sealing Of Suite In Which Sunanda Pushkar Died

A Delhi court today ordered de-sealing of a suite in a five-star hotel. It is the same suite in which Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in 2014.Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma passed the order on a plea by the hotel to de-seal suite number 345.The hotel has claimed that due to the sealing of the suite, which costs between Rs 55,000 and Rs 61,000 a night, it has suffered a loss of over Rs 50 lakh in the last three years.It has claimed that a number of times, police and forensic teams had visited the suite and it was no longer required to be kept sealed."The hotel continues to suffer loss with each passing day. The continuous sealing of the suite is also affecting the use of other rooms/suites on the same floor," it has said.The suite was sealed on January 17, 2014 during the investigation into the death of Ms Pushkar. An FIR was registered by Delhi police on January 1, 2015 against unknown persons under the section of 302 (murder).