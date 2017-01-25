Delhi Congress Leaders Meet Rahul Gandhi, Discuss Polls Preparation

Gearing up for municipal elections later this year, Delhi Congress leaders today met the party Vice President Rahul Gandhi and discussed their plans and preparations for the polls.Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken termed the meeting as "motivating and fruitful" as well as a "perfect beginning" for municipal polls.Rahul will also participate in the state convention of Delhi Congress scheduled to be held at Ramleela Ground on February 22, he said.AICC in-charge of Delhi, P C Chacko, district presidents and leaders of opposition in three municipal corporations were present in the hour-long meeting at the residence of Rahul Gandhi.Rahul directed the district presidents regarding work done by them in their areas to strengthen the party and activate the party cadres.After their meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the district presidents and the leaders of the opposition in the MCDs were "jubilant and motivated" to work very hard in their concerned constituencies for improving the fortune of the party, Maken added.