Arvind Kejriwal Hosts Dinner For AAP MLAs Amid Party Crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hosted a dinner for all AAP legislators and their families.Party legislators termed the dinner as a usual get-together hosted by the chief minister, but said it also sought to send a message that the leadership is keen on having close contact with all MLAs.The legislators are also believed to have pledged their support to Mr Kejriwal, especially after sacked minister Kapil Mishra alleged that Health Minister Satyendar Jain gave Rs 2 crore to the chief minister.Kasturba Nagar MLA Mandanlal said the programme went off well as the chief minister interacted with his party legislators and their families."The dinner was for AAP MLAs and their families. Everyone missed KV (Kumar Vishwas), SS (Sanjay Singh), RC (Raghav Chadha), DP (Dilip Pandey)," MLA Alka Lamba tweeted.Some MLAs like Bhavana Gaur and Saurabh Bharadwaj were not present as they are out of Delhi while Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar to protest against suspended MLA Mishra's corruption allegations.Mr Kejriwal had previously hosted a similar dinner programme for AAP legislators and their families, in a bid to "strengthen" the bond between the party MLAs and the leadership.