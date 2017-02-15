Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Unveils Model Of Indian Multi-Role Chopper

Inaugurated #AeroIndia2017. Enthusiasm of Defence companies to be part of #MakeInIndia will strengthen India's domestic aviation industry. pic.twitter.com/iSWju3yS7V — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) February 14, 2017

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's full scale mock-up of Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) was unveiled by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar at the Aero India air show in Bengaluru on Tuesday.HAL aims to indigenously develop 12-ton class IMRH with a service ceiling of around 20,000 feet, 3,500 kg payload and a seating capacity of 24, the Defence PSU said.The major tasks the chopper can perform include tactical troop transport, casualty evacuation, under slung load, combat search and rescue, anti-surface operations, off-shore operations, VIP/VVIP transport and air ambulance.The army/IAF version will have a significant hovering and payload capability especially at high altitude, HAL said in a statement.Mr Parrikar unveiled it in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Paresekar and HAL Chairman and Managing Director T Suvarna Raju and other key officials at a function at HAL Pavilion at the five-day air show which began on Tuesday.The proposed IMRH will be powered by twin engines, equipped with automatic flight control system, state-of-the- art mission systems, advanced cockpit display and avionic systems to meet the utility and armed roles of Indian armed forces.A dedicated Naval variant is also planned, the statement said.Besides the domestic defence orders, HAL will target export orders, aiming to replace the ageing fleet of similar class of helicopters that are operational in more than 40 air forces around the world, the release said.