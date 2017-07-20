Deepika Padukone Just Can't Help Being Fabulous. Pics Inside

It's Deepika Padukone again. On a magazine cover. Looking fabulous as ever. Winning hearts yet again. The 31-year-old actress features on the cover of the August edition of Femina and glimpses of her photoshoot have been shared on social media. On Instagram, Deepika delighted her fans with an early glimpse of the magazine cover, in which she looks uber-stylish in black and red. More pictures from the shoot have been curated by Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani, who wrote: "Shine on you beauty" for the actress. Courtesy for Deepika's flawless make-up goes to Anil C with her hair styled by Namrata Soni. Credit for the photoshoot goes to Errikos Andreou, the celebrity photographer whose resume includes working with several Bollywood and Hollywood biggies.
Highlights
- "Shine on you beauty," Deepika's stylist wrote on Instagram
- For the photoshoot, Deepika's hair has been styled by Namrata Soni
- Credit for the photoshoot goes to Errikos Andreou
Deepika's wardrobe for the photoshoot mostly comprises cool and funky sportswear but with a chic twist. For example, she paired a white crop top and pants with gold danglers for one shot while for another, she teams up a sequinned shorts with a bra-let.
Here's Deepika Padukone, the 'unstoppable' force of Bollywood.
Here's just another one of Deepika, just because one can never have enough of her pictures.
Deepika is truly unstoppable because it was only earlier this month that the actress was body-shamed for the ways she looked in a cover for the jewellery edition of Vanity Fair UK. Some on the Internet were of the opinion that Deepika, who featured in a black and white mid-shot, looked "anorexic" and "tired."
In June, Deepika was trolled for her 'vulgar' outfit in a photoshoot for Maxim:
Deepika Padukone introduced herself to Hollywood with xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. Back home, Deepika is currently working for Padmavati in which she shares screen space with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.