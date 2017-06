Deepika Padukone Is Up For A Teen Choice Award. Her Competition - Wonder Woman

Highlights xXx: Return of Xander Cage's Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev also nominated Last week, filmmaker DJ Caruso confirmed Deepika will be part of xXx4 Deepika is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati

Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

All coming back — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

Actress Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut this year with DJ Caruso's xXx: Return of Xander Cage , has been nominated in Teen Choice Awards for her performance in the film. The 31-year-old actress portrayed the role of xXx agent Serena Unger, who helps Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) in saving the world in the film. She has been nominated in the Choice Action Movie Actress category along withactress Gal Gadot and herco-actors Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev. The list of nominees was uploaded on the official Twitter page of Teen Choice Awards today. Last week, filmmaker DJ Caruso confirmed on Twitter that he is ready to make xXx4 and Deepika Padukone will be a part the film . "Yes, meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates. All coming back," he tweeted., which is the third in the xXx series of films, released in India on January 13. The film was promoted in India extensively by Deepika, Vin Diesel and DJ Caruso.Deepika Padukone's last Bollywood venture was 2015 movie, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Theactress made a special appearance in Dinesh Vijan's, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.Deepika is currently shooting for, her third film with the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.After, Deepika Padukone is committed to working with Vishal Bhardwaj in his next venture, in which she plays a 'mafia queen.'