Deepika Padukone Is Up For A Teen Choice Award. Her Competition - Wonder Woman

Actress Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut this year with DJ Caruso's xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has been nominated in Teen Choice Awards for her performance in the film. The 31-year-old actress portrayed the role of xXx agent Serena Unger, who helps Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) in saving the world in the film. She has been nominated in the Choice Action Movie Actress category along with Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-actors Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev. The list of nominees was uploaded on the official Twitter page of Teen Choice Awards today.
Highlights
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage's Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev also nominated
- Last week, filmmaker DJ Caruso confirmed Deepika will be part of xXx4
- Deepika is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati
#ChoiceActionMovieActress nominees: @deepikapadukone@GalGadot@kScodders@MRodOfficial@ninadobrev & @RubyRose. #TeenChoicepic.twitter.com/tiRP1hTdjD— Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) June 20, 2017
Last week, filmmaker DJ Caruso confirmed on Twitter that he is ready to make xXx4 and Deepika Padukone will be a part the film. "Yes, meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates. All coming back," he tweeted.
Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates— D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017
All coming back— D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017
xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, which is the third in the xXx series of films, released in India on January 13. The film was promoted in India extensively by Deepika, Vin Diesel and DJ Caruso.
Deepika Padukone's last Bollywood venture was 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. The Piku actress made a special appearance in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
Deepika is currently shooting for Padmavati, her third film with the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
After Padmavati, Deepika Padukone is committed to working with Vishal Bhardwaj in his next venture, in which she plays a 'mafia queen.'