Debutante Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh's Choti Bahu Takes On Veteran Rita Bahuguna

Aparna Yadav is married to Samajwadi Party patriarch, Mulayam Singh's son Prateek.



In 2011, Aparna Yadav married Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh's younger son from his second marriage. At 28, Prateek Yadav has amassed a large real estate empire that includes a high-end gym where he is often seen pumping. More recently, he appropriated his own media space by flashing his blue, four-crore Lamborghini on the streets of Lucknow. He has a young daughter with Aparna, who said any snark about the Lamborghini is unwarranted. "It is not distasteful. He is a businessman and has nothing to do with politics.



Aparna Yadav met PM Modi at a family function in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav not just supports the political ambition of his sister-in-law, but wants her "to be the urban face of the party," according to the 26-year-old relative in question.Aparna Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh's choti bahu is contesting the Uttar Pradesh elections from Lucknow Cantonment, one of nine seats in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, which votes today in the third phase of elections.Campaigning in Lucknow in a yellow-coloured sari with a grey shawl draped over her head, Ms Yadav had said insinuations of the Chief Minister resisting her candidacy were malicious gossip.Amid a rollicking contest for power between the 43-year-old Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Uncle Shivpal Yadav, 61, led to a far more perilous feud - between Akhilesh and his father. The son eventually took over the party reins as its new chief.Aparna Yadav was initially seen as a fixture of the group backing Shivpal Yadav, who is Akhilesh Yadav. "It is wrong to say I was in Shivpal's camp. The family should be united," professed Aparna Yadav, a day after she told NDTV that "Shivpal is the backbone of the party," a compliment that is unlikely to have contributed to a détente in the family drama.Mulayam Singh's younger daughter-in-law (the other being Akhilesh Yadav' wife Dimple who represents their party in parliament) is the 22nd member of the family to become a career politician. She told NDTV that at first, she was resistant to running for office, but her "mother-in-law insisted". Mulayam Singh's second wife, Sadhna Gupta, reportedly keen to ensure that Akhilesh Yadav is not the sole successor to his father's political might asked for Aparna Yadav to be named a candidate for this election. Mulayam Singh released a list of contenders that included her; a rival list from Akhilesh Yadav did not.Later, they compromised on their choices for candidates.In the election, Aparna Yadav is up against Rita Bahuguna Joshi, 67, who, after two decades with the Congress, moved over to the BJP.Ms Joshi holds the Lucknow Cantt seat, a constituency which the Samajawadi Party has never won.In October last year, Aparna Yadav was quick to get a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a family function that he attended in Lucknow. "What's wrong with that? He is everyone's PM," she said, adding that though her father-in-law was also photographed with the PM, it was her selfie that generated controversy with the media and others questioning what it signaled on political affiliation.