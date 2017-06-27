Debt-Ridden Farmer Allegedly Commits Suicide In Madhya Pradesh

A 21-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence in the district, police said today.The incident took place last night. The farmer, Pawan Kewat (21), consumed poison at his home in Dhanranwada village, around 20 km from the district headquarters, Gandhi Nagar police station Inspector RS Shaktawat said.He was rushed to the district hospital, where the doctors pronounced him brought dead, the inspector said. Mr Kewat had got married three just months back, Mr Shaktawat said."Although the victim did not own a land, he had taken some land on lease for farming purposes. However, presently he was working as a farm labourer," he added."As per our initial investigation, Kewat owed money to a bank. We are checking the details of his debts," the inspector said.After the post-mortem, Mr Kewat's body was handed to his family members.Meanwhile, AICC secretary and MLA Jitu Patwari, who represents Rau assembly constituency in the district, said due to wrong policies of the state government, farmers like Kewat were taking the extreme step as they are under heavy financial losses."Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not mending his government's policies to curb the incidents of farmers' suicides in the state," he alleged.