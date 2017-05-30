Debris Of Chopper That Crash-Landed With Devendra Fadnavis Moved To Mumbai

The debris of a helicopter, which crash-landed while carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week, has been moved to Mumbai for investigation by aviation safety experts, a person familiar with the matter said today.Mr Fadnavis, along with five others including two crew members, escaped unhurt on May 25 when the helicopter got entangled with overhead wires and crash-landed while taking-off in Nilanga, 45 kilometres from Latur. Mr Fadnavis had gone to meet farmers in Nilanga.The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which comes under the Civil Aviation Ministry, had launched a probe into the incident. The investigating officers last night shifted the helicopter's debris from the crash-landing site to Mumbai, Latur collector G Shreekant told news agency PTI today."Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and AAIB yesterday informed us that they were ready to shift the debris," Mr Shreekant said. "They had brought a multi-axle trailer to carry it to Juhu in Mumbai for further investigation," he said. Mr Shreekant said there was no compromise with safety at any level on building the temporary helipad for Mr Fadnavis' visit.Some people on the ground were injured when their tin-shed houses suffered damage due to the crash-landing, officials said. Mr Shreekant said the injured people are being treated at a government hospital. The Nilanga Municipal Council has provided temporary shelter, he said, adding they will get compensation and the government will rebuild their houses."The initial paperwork is complete and they will get compensation from government insurance agencies. I am not aware when and how much money would be disbursed," Mr Shreekant said.