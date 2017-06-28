Dear Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Wants You To Do A Cameo In His Next Film

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shared screen space after 15 years in the latter's Tubelight, which released on June 23. SRK had a cameo in Salman's film. Now, SRK, who is currently filming Aanand L Rai's next untitled film, wants Salman to be part of the project. "There is a guest appearance in Aanand's film that I'd like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role," Shah Rukh told DNA. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. "I am going to speak to him when we get time. Salman and I only meet at 3 am, so we have to wait for the apt time," SRK said.
During a promotional event of Tubelight, Salman revealed that it wasn't hard to convince SRK for the role. Salman said that SRK agreed much before he even asked. "When Kabir Khan narrated the subject to me, he said, 'For this role we should get Shah Rukh'. So, when I called him and I told him that there is a small role in Tubelight which I would like you to do it, before completing my sentence, Shah Rukh said, 'I will do it'. That's how he made his entry into the movie," Salman Khan said, reported news agency IANS.
Shah Rukh and Salman, both 51, are co-stars of films like Karan Arjun and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Salman had a cameo in SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's next. The film also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia as his father.
(With IANS inputs)