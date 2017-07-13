Dear Rahul Khanna, The Comments On Your Pic Need A Cold Shower

Highlights
- The Internet is utterly smitten by Rahul Khanna's post
- "I'm mentally married to this man," read one of the comments
- Rahul Khanna is the son of late actor Vinod Khanna
The picture was taken in the studio of Los Angeles-based photographer Paul Gregory. Look at it here - we advise caution:
Throwing back to an afternoon in @ItsPaulGregory's studio. Leaning against a wall, rummaging for loose change in my pocket. #tbtpic.twitter.com/UNrWim9AFc— Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) July 13, 2017
Several comments also compared Rahul to his father Vinod Khanna, who died in April. Rahul, who is one of Vinod Khanna's two sons with first wife Gitanjali, posted these pictures to remember his father by:
You showed me how to be a gentleman and yet fight to the finish like a warrior. Bye Dad. 1946 - 2017. pic.twitter.com/4Rwm5unp38— Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) May 3, 2017
Feels like yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1TXKXSRI9i— Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) May 1, 2017
Rahul Khanna's screen credits include the film's 1947 Earth, Love Aaj Kal and Wake Up Sid. His television work includes appearances on The Americans and the Indian version of 24. Rahul's brother Akshaye Khanna is also an actor and was recently seen in MOM, opposite Sridevi.