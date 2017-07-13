Dear Rahul Khanna, The Comments On Your Pic Need A Cold Shower

Rahul Khanna shared a picture of himself from the studio of Paul Gregory, a Los Angeles-based photographer

All India | Written by | Updated: July 13, 2017 20:24 IST
Dear Rahul Khanna, The Comments On Your Pic Need A Cold Shower

"Throwing back to an afternoon," Rahul Khanna's caption read (Image courtesy: mrkhanna)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The Internet is utterly smitten by Rahul Khanna's post
  2. "I'm mentally married to this man," read one of the comments
  3. Rahul Khanna is the son of late actor Vinod Khanna
Actor Rahul Khanna has made the most stylish use of Throwback Thursday and the Internet is utterly smitten. Rahul, posing in jeans and... well, just jeans, claims he's just 'rummaging for loose change' but this appears to have escaped social media which has eyes only for him. The comments on Rahul Khanna's Twitter and Instagram are just delicious: "I'm done. I have to unfollow him because I lose my mind." "Ovaries are exploding." "I'm mentally married to this man." And our personal favourite - "It's raining, please do not do this to us muggles." Truly, madly, deeply, Rahul Khanna.

The picture was taken in the studio of Los Angeles-based photographer Paul Gregory. Look at it here - we advise caution:
 

Several comments also compared Rahul to his father Vinod Khanna, who died in April. Rahul, who is one of Vinod Khanna's two sons with first wife Gitanjali, posted these pictures to remember his father by:
 
 

Rahul Khanna's screen credits include the film's 1947 Earth, Love Aaj Kal and Wake Up Sid. His television work includes appearances on The Americans and the Indian version of 24. Rahul's brother Akshaye Khanna is also an actor and was recently seen in MOM, opposite Sridevi.
 

