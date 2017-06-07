Dear Katrina Kaif, You Didn't Have To 'Slow Down' For Ranbir Kapoor. We Made A List Katrina Kaif says she made 'accidental mistakes' to 'slow down' so that Ranbir Kapoor could catch up. But Katrina, Ranbir Kapoor is a fabulous dancer too

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos New Delhi: Highlights Katrina shared a video in which she said she 'slowed down' for Ranbir Katrina's top dance numbers are Chikni Chameli, Kala Chashma and Kamli Ranbir Kapoor best dance tracks are Badtameez Dil and Matargashti Jagga Jasoos in which she said that she had to 'slow down' so that her co-star Ranbir Kapoor could catch up while they danced to the film's song Ullu Ka Patha. "I'm slowing down as much as I can so that Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) can keep up with me," Katrina says in the video.



Katrina Kaif's skill as a dancer first came to light in Sheila Ki Jawani from 2010 film Tees Maar Khan, also directed by Farah. Since then, Katrina has impressed everyone with her absolutely fine dance moves in songs like Chikni Chameli, Kala Chashma and Kamli to name a few. But Ranbir Kapoor also has fabulous dance numbers to his credit - Badtameez Dil, Dilli Wali Girlfriend, Besharam, Matargashti.



This Katrina Kaif vs Ranbir Kapoor list will prove Ranbir can match Katrina's dance moves with ease.



Katrina Kaif's skill as a dancer was first fully uncovered by choreographer Farah Khan in Sheila Ki Jawani. That year Farah also choreographed Malaika Arora in Munni Badnaam Hui, which also went viral. Everyone knows the dancer Malaika is, and Katrina Kaif may not have outperformed Malaika but she ensured no one forgot her every time Munni was mentioned.





Next up, Katrina's Chikni Chameli in Agneepath. The murky setting of the dance number only upped Katrina's glamour quotient in the song. She was tutored by Ganesh Acharya and that says everything.





Katrina Kaif's swag in Dhoom: 3 song Kamli was off the charts. Sahir (Aamir Khan) has just one condition before Aaliya (Katrina Kaif) starts her act - that he should not be able to take his eyes off her. Katrina ensured all eyes on-and-off the screen were glued to Aaliya. Thank you, Vaibhavi Merchant for the excellent act.





Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma was one for which everyone said 'Baar Baar Dekho.' The entire film's promotion was balanced on song as Katrina and Sidharth were spotted doing the song's hook step in different cities, trains, metro stations and trams. Bosco-Caesar really extracted the best out of Katrina and her co-star Sidharth Malhotra.





In Bang Bang! Katrina matched steps with Hrithik Roshan like a pro. In Fitoor she mesmerized with her perfect contemporary dance moves.





Ab Ranbir Kapoor Ki Baari:



Katrina has many solo dance numbers like Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli and Kamli while Ranbir generally performed in duets (most of them with Deepika Padukone). However, Ranbir's (almost) solo dance number - Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - is easily his best performance ever. Badtameez Dil was choreographed by Remo D'Souza.





Ranbir's other hit dance tracks from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani are Dilli Wali Girlfriend with Deepika Padukone and Ghagra with Madhuri Dixit.





In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, filmmaker Karan Johar capitalized on Ranbir's talent and shot a segment in which Ranbir danced to Sunny Leone's Baby Doll in which he incorporated Sunny's signature step along with Salman's towel dance and Hrithik's Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step. The other specimen of his fabulous dance moves is Cutiepie.





Ranbir's dance Tamasha isn't ending any time soon. In Matargashti, Deepika and Ranbir danced goofily in the port and picturesque locales of Corsica. Matching Ranbir's finesse is one helluva task.





Ranbir's lesser popular dance songs are Tai Tai Phish and Besharam title track. Besharam was a disaster at many levels but the one relatively good thing that came out of the film was Ranbir's dance (though peculiar, he was fun to watch). Tai Tai Phish was Ranbir's special song appearance for Chillar Party.





And here's what happens when you put Katrina and Ranbir together in one song:





Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have co-starred in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti. Their much-delayed film



