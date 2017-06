Dear Katrina Kaif, You Didn't Have To 'Slow Down' For Ranbir Kapoor. We Made A List

Highlights Katrina shared a video in which she said she 'slowed down' for Ranbir Katrina's top dance numbers are Chikni Chameli, Kala Chashma and Kamli Ranbir Kapoor best dance tracks are Badtameez Dil and Matargashti

Katrina Kaif shared a behind-the-scenes snippet of her upcoming filmin which she said that she had to 'slow down' so that her co-star Ranbir Kapoor could catch up while they danced to the film's song. "I'm slowing down as much as I can so that Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) can keep up with me," Katrina says in the video. Katrina said she made 'accidental mistakes' so that Ranbir 'would get his confidence back.' She said: "Sometimes you have to sacrifice, so the other person can come out stronger, so they get the confidence back, and then it brings the song on the same level. I think I'm generous enough to do that. So, I kept on making accidental 'mistakes' so that he would get his confidence back." But we think Ranbir Kapoor is as good a dancer as Katrina Kaif.Katrina Kaif's skill as a dancer first came to light infrom 2010 film, also directed by Farah. Since then, Katrina has impressed everyone with her absolutely fine dance moves in songs likeandto name a few. But Ranbir Kapoor also has fabulous dance numbers to his credit -This Katrina Kaif vs Ranbir Kapoor list will prove Ranbir can match Katrina's dance moves with ease.Katrina Kaif's skill as a dancer was first fully uncovered by choreographer Farah Khan in. That year Farah also choreographed Malaika Arora in, which also went viral. Everyone knows the dancer Malaika is, and Katrina Kaif may not have outperformed Malaika but she ensured no one forgot her every timewas mentioned.Next up, Katrina'sin. The murky setting of the dance number only upped Katrina's glamour quotient in the song. She was tutored by Ganesh Acharya and that says everything.Katrina Kaif's swag insongwas off the charts. Sahir (Aamir Khan) has just one condition before Aaliya (Katrina Kaif) starts her act - that he should not be able to take his eyes off her. Katrina ensured all eyes on-and-off the screen were glued to Aaliya. Thank you, Vaibhavi Merchant for the excellent act.Katrina Kaif'swas one for which everyone said '.' The entire film's promotion was balanced on song as Katrina and Sidharth were spotted doing the song's hook step in different cities, trains, metro stations and trams. Bosco-Caesar really extracted the best out of Katrina and her co-star Sidharth Malhotra.InKatrina matched steps with Hrithik Roshan like a pro. Inshe mesmerized with her perfect contemporary dance moves.Katrina has many solo dance numbers likeandwhile Ranbir generally performed in duets (most of them with Deepika Padukone). However, Ranbir's (almost) solo dance number -from- is easily his best performance ever.was choreographed by Remo D'Souza.Ranbir's other hit dance tracks fromarewith Deepika Padukone andwith Madhuri Dixit.In, filmmaker Karan Johar capitalized on Ranbir's talent and shot a segment in which Ranbir danced to Sunny Leone'sin which he incorporated Sunny's signature step along with Salman's towel dance and Hrithik'shook step. The other specimen of his fabulous dance moves isRanbir's danceisn't ending any time soon. In, Deepika and Ranbir danced goofily in the port and picturesque locales of Corsica. Matching Ranbir's finesse is one helluva task.Ranbir's lesser popular dance songs areandtitle track.was a disaster at many levels but the one relatively good thing that came out of the film was Ranbir's dance (though peculiar, he was fun to watch).was Ranbir's special song appearance forAnd here's what happens when you put Katrina and Ranbir together in one song:Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have co-starred inand. Their much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos releases on July 14 . The film is directed by Anurag Basu.