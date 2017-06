Dear Katrina Kaif, Jagga Ranbir Kapoor Has An Answer To Your 'Slow Down' Comment

Highlights "I'm slowing it down so that Jagga can keep up with me," said Katrina "You are helping me shine, which is amazing," Ranbir replied Jagga Jasoos releases on July 14

Shruti ke tips par Jagga ne lagayi break Here is his smooth response to her "#GaltiSeMistake" Song Out Tomorrow! Stay Tuned @katrinakaif #RanbirKapoor @anuragsbasu @tseries.official A post shared by UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Earlier this week, Katrina Kaif posted a behind-the-scene video on Instagram , where the actress revealed that she had to 'slow down' while filming the songin her upcoming filmso that her co-star Ranbir Kapoor could catch up. "I'm slowing it down as much as possible so that Jagga can keep up with me. Sometimes you have to keep a control on yourself so that the other person can shine," she says in the video. And now, Ranbir Kapoor has finally responded to her. Ranbir has answered Katrina via a video posted on UTV Films' Instagram account."I'm busy shooting and minding my own business and suddenly I saw these videos of. You are helping me shine, which is amazing. So this one's for you Katrina. Check it," said Ranbir while showing a glimpse of their upcoming songHere's Ranbir's video.will be unveiled on Friday evening.Check out what Katrina earlier said. Jagga Jasoos features Ranbir as the titular detective while Katrina stars as his accomplice. The film is directed by Ranbir'sdirecyor Anurag Basu.Ex-couple Ranbir and Katrina are co-stars ofandJagga Jasoos is scheduled to release on July 14. The film also stars Sayani Gupta.Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic while Katrina Kaif is working with Salman Khan for, the sequel to their 2012 blockbuster film