'Dead' Woman Found Alive In Kerala

The woman, who was seriously ill, had been undergoing treatment for jaundice for the past three months at the medical college hospital in Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

All India | | Updated: September 06, 2017 23:11 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Dead' Woman Found Alive In Kerala

The police was informed about the incident and the woman was then rushed to a hospital.

Idukki:  An ailing woman presumed dead by her relatives was found alive just before they were to move the 'body' to a mobile mortuary in Idukki district of Kerala today.

51-year old Ratna Amma was immediately taken to a hospital.

The woman, who was seriously ill, had been undergoing treatment for jaundice for the past three months at the medical college hospital in Madurai in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The doctors had discharged her yesterday saying she can be taken home.

After the woman was brought home this morning, the relatives found that there was no movement in her body and assumed that she had passed away, the police said.

However, as her 'body' was about to be placed in a mobile mortuary, some neighbours saw that her hands were moving.

Immediately, the police was informed and the woman was rushed to the St John hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READState Funeral, Candlelight Vigils For Journalist Gauri Lankesh Amid Outrage Over Her Murder
Dead woman aliveKeralaDead womanDead woman alive in Kerala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoXiaomi Mi A1

................................ Advertisement ................................