'Dead' Woman Found Alive In Kerala

An ailing woman presumed dead by her relatives was found alive just before they were to move the 'body' to a mobile mortuary in Idukki district of Kerala today.51-year old Ratna Amma was immediately taken to a hospital.The woman, who was seriously ill, had been undergoing treatment for jaundice for the past three months at the medical college hospital in Madurai in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.The doctors had discharged her yesterday saying she can be taken home.After the woman was brought home this morning, the relatives found that there was no movement in her body and assumed that she had passed away, the police said.However, as her 'body' was about to be placed in a mobile mortuary, some neighbours saw that her hands were moving.Immediately, the police was informed and the woman was rushed to the St John hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.