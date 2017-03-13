Day After Hung Verdict, Both Congress, BJP Claim Majority In Manipur

Imphal: A day after producing an inconclusive verdict, Manipur progressed barely a little towards settling who will govern the north-eastern state. Since the Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 27 legislators, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh staked claim to form government. But with its numbers at least four short of a majority in a 60-member assembly, suspense over the political arithmetic prevailed. That one of its legislators and also another from the Trinamool Congress who was expected to back the party reportedly defected to the BJP in the evening did not help the Congress' cause either.
Speaking to NDTV, Deputy Chief Minister G Gaikhangam said, "We have also staked claim. The Chief Minister has staked claim and we are the single largest party and governor should invite us."
This came after the BJP announced it is all set take charge in the state, claiming it had stitched together the support of 31 legislators, a day after scoring 21 seats in assembly elections.
"We have letters of 30 MLAs and the 31st will send a letter to the Governor," said Himanta Biswa Sarma, who joined the BJP from the Congress recently and has been fronting the party's efforts to win states in the north east.
But confusion remained on whether the National People's Party (NPP), founded by former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma, was backing the BJP or the Congress. The Naga People's Front (NPF) has offered support to the BJP as has the Lok Janshakti Party of Ram Vilas Paswan, which is already a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or NDA. One independent legislator has also handed a letter of support.
The Congress, which has ruled the state for the last 15 years, has accused BJP of "playing a dangerous game of subverting democracy." It alleged that the party has "abducted" an independent legislator, Ashab Uddin, who represents Jiribam. He was taken into custody by the airport security at Imphal along with Congress leader Mohammad Nadir. The sources said the two leaders are facing life threats and have decided to fly to Delhi.