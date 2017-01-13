David Guetta's Mumbai Show Called Off, Day After Bengaluru Concert Cancelled

After his Bengaluru concert yesterday, Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer David Guetta's second concert planned tonight has been cancelled, this time in Mumbai. The city police said they have rejected permission for the concert because the organisers, Sunburn, had not completed "mandatory requirements and Legal Formalities."David Guetta was to have performed tonight at the Bandra Kurla Complex, a commercial complex in South Mumbai. Hundreds of people were expected to attend the show.The musician is in India on a four-city tour and is scheduled to perform next in Hyderabad tomorrow and then in Delhi suburb Noida on Sunday.His first concert in Bengaluru was called off hours before it was to begin yesterday because, the police said, the organisers had sought permission for the event too late and a local election was already being held in the area and most policemen were deployed for that.But Sunburn alleged that they were told to call off the Bengaluru concert because of law and order concerns after the mass molestation and assault of women on New Year's Eve in Karnataka's capital."Due to the present law and order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city," said Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, one of India's biggest electronic dance music festivals.The Bengaluru police have denied Mr Singh's claim.There is no word yet from the organisers about today's concert in Mumbai being cancelled.