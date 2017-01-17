'Daro Mat', Tweets Rahul Gandhi After BJP Moves Poll Panel Against Him

New Delhi: A day after the BJP's complaint to the Election Commission seeking action against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly violating the moral code of conduct by linking the Congress' symbol - "hand" - with religious figures during a speech, the Amethi lawmaker hit back and tweeted, "Dear BJP, daro mat" (Dear BJP, don't be scared).
At the Congress' Jan Vedna Sammelan, held on January 11 in New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, the party vice president addressed a large gathering of senior Congress leaders, lawmakers and volunteers and said, "I found the Congress symbol in pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir. I asked (Congress leader) Karan Singh, 'what does it mean?' He said, 'don't be afraid'."
Yesterday, a BJP delegation - led by Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - registered a complaint against Mr Gandhi.
"The grand old party Congress' grand new leader has tried to give a communal colour to the (upcoming assembly) elections by his statement in which he co-related the Congress' 'hand' with various religious figures," Mr Naqvi said.
"This is a clear cut case of corrupt practice," he added and requested the EC to freeze the Congress' symbol for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.
Congress leader PL Punia had earlier rubbished the BJP's charge and said, "What Rahul Gandhi said was just a statement to highlight the high recall value and the emotional bond with the Congress symbol. What is so objectionable about that?"
The Congress vice president had also taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over notes ban and accused him of weakening decades-old institutions at the Jan Vedna Sammelan.
