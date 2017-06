Clashes in West Bengal's hill district Darjeeling erupted last week after protests by Gorkha groups.

Darjeeling: On the edge for the last 10 days over the demand for a separate state by Gorkha ethnic groups, Darjeeling descended deeper into turmoil on Saturday with widespread clashes between protesters and the police in which at least one person was killed and 35 security personnel were injured. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the party spearheading the protests, has called for massive demonstrations on Sunday, claiming that three of its supporters were killed in police firing. Authorities however have not confirmed the deaths.