Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung Accused Of Murder, Police File Case

Bimal Gurung - the Gorkha leader spearheading the statehood agitation in Darjeeling - has been accused of murder. The Bengal police filed a case against him and his wife today - nearly a week after violence hit the popular hill town. Mr Gurung and his wife Asha Gurung have been absconding, the police said.The case was among the 22 filed against several people over the violence. Mr Gurung's party, the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha, claims three supporters had died in police firing on June 17. The next day, the party held a silent protest in Darjeeling, carrying the coffins. The police, however, claims only one man had died.The party has also appealed to the court against the suspension of internet services that has been place since last week. It has asked telecom companies to restore services immediately.