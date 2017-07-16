Darjeeling Agitation Will Turn 'Terrible', Warns Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Chief Bimal Gurung

The chief of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Bimal Gurung has warned that the agitation for a separate state will turn "terrible" as the indefinite strike called by the outfit entered its 32nd day today.GJM is spearheading the statehood agitation. "The agitation which has been going on for over one month will turn terrible and it will be a decisive battle for our independence," Mr Gurung told reporters here last night."If I need to shed my blood I am ready to do that, but the fight will go on till Gorkhaland is achieved," Mr Gurung said.Meanwhile, the ban on Internet services, which was imposed on June 18, has been extended till July 25, by the district administration.With food supply severely hit, GJM activists and some NGOs were seen distributing food items among the people.The Army was deployed in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sonada and police and security forces were patrolling the streets of the hills.